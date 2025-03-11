’90s Legend Tia Carrere Stuns on Red Carpet

“Baberaham Lincoln” Tia Carrere proved she still has it (and then some) while on the red carpet for the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Videos by Suggest

The Wayne’s World icon lit up the Oscars red carpet in a dazzling gown dripping in floral embellishments. The 58-year-old proved age is just a number, flaunting her sculpted shoulders and arms in the perfectly tailored dress. And let’s not forget the thigh-high slit that gave her toned legs the spotlight they clearly deserve—talk about a leg day flex!

Tia Carrere on the red carpet at the

97th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock )

The “babia majora” wore her burnette locks down, letting them cascade down her left shoulder gracefully. The actress carried a matching clutch purse and topped the look off with matching heels.

In 1992, Carrere had her breakout role as Cassandra in Wayne’s World. She wowed audiences with her looks and musical talent, even performing her own songs in the movie. In the 2000s, she released several Hawaiian music albums, winning two Grammy Awards.

Indeed, Carrere’s voice earned her a lot of work over the decades.

Carrere brought life to the character of Lilo’s older sister and legal guardian in Disney’s 2002 hit film Lilo & Stitch. She later returned to the role in several spinoffs and lent her voice to other beloved animated projects, including Duck Dodgers, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, and Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest, according to IMDb.

Tia Carrere’s Upcoming Disney Film Role

Meanwhile, is slated to have a high profile 2025 for more than just her fashion hijinks. She’s starring in the upcoming Lilo and Stitch live-action remake.

Nearly 21 years after Disney’s original animated tale about a mischievous Elvis loving alien debuted in theaters in 2002, production has officially begun on a live-action adaptation. In November, Disney unveiled the film’s first teaser trailer, offering a glimpse of what’s to come.

Carrere, the voice behind Nani in the 2002 film, returns to the ohana in a new role, portraying social worker Mrs. Kekoa.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the role will be a departure for Carrere. The outlet claims the casting call described Carrere’s character as “a practical, by-the-book, kind, and patient woman who checks in regularly with Nani, whom she can tell is struggling to keep her head above water while taking care of her younger sister. However, she can’t help but be alarmed by what she finds at the house, unnerved to think that young Lilo is not receiving the supervision she needs. Later, Mrs. Kekoa has no choice but to look for a satisfactory foster family.”

Lilo and Stitch lands into theaters on May 23, 2025