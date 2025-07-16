’90s Dance Music Artist Dies Suddenly: Billy April Was 61

Billy April, a dance music artist who rose to fame in the ’90s, passed away suddenly earlier this month. He was 61 years old.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to SoulTracks, Dôme Records founder Peter Robinson revealed details about April’s passing.

“We are sad to announce the sudden death, after a short period of illness, of talented UK producer/musician/songwriter Billy Freeman [aka Billy April], at the age of 61,” the statement reads. “Then known as Billy April, he formed the original Drizabone duo with partner Vince Garcia, and they released their debut album ‘Conspiracy’ via 4th & Broadway/Island Records in 1994, later reviving the name when he formed the Drizabone Soul Family with female and male featured vocalists in 2010.”

The statement also reveals, “Their Dome album ‘All The Way’ was very well received and enjoyed heavy national airplay on BBC Radio 2 and Smooth Radio. It includes a new recording of the Drizabone Top 20 hit ‘Real Love.'”

Billy April Found Success Through the Rework of Shanice’s Hit ‘I Love Your Smile’

It was further noted that the original had success with several remixes for other artists. This includes the 1992 rework of the Shanice hit “I Love Your Smile,” which reached #2 in the UK and topped the chart in the Netherlands.

“In 2022, Billy returned with a Drizabone Remix of ‘Smile,'” the statement points out. “The most popular track by Dôme’s US soul artist Dennis Taylor.”

It was then noted that Drizabone Soul Family have continued to play live dates in the UK. Most recently, they played at London’s 229 venue in June.

Peter Robinson also personally spoke out about the loss. “Billy was a very talented musician and songwriter,” he shared. “A great friend of the label over the past 15 years, someone who truly loved classic soul music. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his wife Pat and daughter Rachel.”

Official details about Billy April’s death, including the cause, have not been revealed.



