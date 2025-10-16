’90s Comedy Legend Weds in Stunning Ceremony

Sorry, ladies, put away your beepers and dust off your VCRs for a good cry. A beloved ’90s MTV funnyman and comedy pioneer is officially off the market… again.



It’s all true. Freddy Got Fingered actor and director Tom Green got hitched.

Videos by Suggest

The veteran comedy star, who gained fame in the late ’90s on MTV’s The Tom Green Show, revealed that he married Amanda Nelson on October 11 in a ceremony surrounded by loved ones.



“It was an incredible day filled with love, laughter, and celebration,” the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside several snapshots from the adorable wedding.

“Thank you to all of our family and friends who were there to share in this special moment with us. We will never forget it,” Green added.

The veteran comic shared several snapshots from the big day, including a photo of him and Nelson kissing at the altar and another of them walking together surrounded by fall foliage.

The comedy legend and his new bride. (Image via Instagram / Tom Green)

Of course, Green’s high-profile friends were quick to wish him well in the comments section.

“Dude, awesome congratulations, my old friend,” fellow funnyman and MTV alum Pauly Shore wrote. “Congrats, Tom! Looking forward to seeing the post-honeymoon tail drop,” skateboarding icon Tony Hawk added. “Congratulations. So happy for you both! I hope to see you soon,” Kids in the Hall star Dave Foley chimed in.

Tom Green Enjoyed a Hollywood Romance at the Height of His Comedy Fame

Meanwhile, fans may remember that Green was briefly married to Drew Barrymore from July 2001 to October 2002.

“Drew is a wonderful woman,” the comedy genius explained back when he broke the news of their split, per PEOPLE. “I love her very much; I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness.”

The ex-couple reunited for the first time in 15 years on a 2020 episode of Barrymore’s talk show, catching up on their lives.

“I love your parents and I really love you,” a tearful Barrymore told Green then. “When you say 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye. And sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years. You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it.

“It thrills me to no end, and I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will,” she added.