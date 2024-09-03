90-Year-Old Veteran Shot, Run Over by His Own Car in Fatal Carjacking

A 90-year-old veteran was shot and run over by his own vehicle during a fatal carjacking over the weekend.

According to ABC 13, the tragic incident occurred outside of southwest Houston’s Lone Star Living assisted living complex on Saturday, Aug. 31 around 12:45 p.m. The unidentified suspect approached U.S. veteran, Nelson Beckett, and attacked him, quickly starting the very violent carjacking.

Amid the fight, the suspect shot Beckett, jumped into the elderly man’s vehicle, and mowed him down before taking off. Beckett was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities were able to find the stolen vehicle abandoned at an apartment complex on Dunlap Street.

A neighbor of the assisted living facility, Rod Boson, stated he heard a single gunshot during the parking lot fight. “He had his little shopping cart and a scuffle ensued,” Boson shared with KHOU 11. “They say he put up a good fight. That’s when he got shot. As the suspect backed up, he hit [the victim].”

Nelson’s son, Tim Beckett, told ABC 13 that the veteran had two children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Tim also said his father attended Abilene Christian University and served in the Navy. However, he never saw combat.

Following his time in the Navy, Beckett worked in sales and was active at Southwest Central Church of Christ. He once served as an elder at the church.

The church’s senior minister, Steve Sargent, spoke out about Nelson’s death. “What a foolish, brutal act against the mildest of men, an act that makes absolutely no sense.”

Sargent also stated that the veteran had attended a funeral service at the church days before the fatal carjacking.

“He loved big and loved his family so much,” Nelson’s daughter Tami Freund explained to Fox 26. “To him, everyone had value, and he would do anything for anyone.”

Reward Money Up to $15,000 to Find Suspect in Deadly Houston Veteran Carjacking

KHOU 11 reports a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered to find the suspect in the fatal carjacking.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated the state’s Public Safety Office was offering an additional reward of $10,000.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the murder of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in Houston,” Gov. Abbott shared in a statement on Monday, Sept. 2. “Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time.”

Gov. Abbott also shared, “Texas is already working with our local partners and providing full support in bringing this criminal to justice. I encourage anyone with information relating to this terrible crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online.”

He then added, “Texas will always support the brave men and women who answered the call to serve in our nation’s military, and with the public’s help we will capture the murderer and put them behind bars.”