’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ben Rathbun Dead at 55, Cause of Death Revealed

90 Day Fiancé alum Ben Rathbun has passed away at the age of 55.

Rathbun died on Monday, May 19, at his home in Greencastle, Indiana. He was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife, Mahogany Roca, per TMZ.

According to the outlet, Rathbun was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer late last year and had been courageously fighting the disease ever since.

Under blogger Shabooty’s Instagram post about the breaking news of his death, Several stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise shared their grief and shock in the comments.

“This is truly sad. He made mistakes as we all have, but he is a good guy. I pray for him and his family,” wrote Kim Menzies.

“omg. This is so sad to see him or anyone die from cancer. prayers to him and his family and mahogany. #f–kcancer,” Mike Berk added.

“Damn this is so sad. We never know what someone is going through,” Tyray Mollet wrote.

Ben Rathbun Appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 5

Rathbun appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired on TLC between December 2021 and April 2022.

He met Roca online, and the two embarked on a virtual relationship that lasted three months before deciding to join the hit reality show together. Rathbun, a Michigan native, took a leap of faith and traveled to Peru to meet Roca in person for the first time.

His decision raised eyebrows among family and friends, who voiced concerns about the possibility of her being a catfish and their significant 30-year age difference.

Roca and Rathbun shared news of their engagement in August 2022.

In a February 2024 episode of 90 Day Diaries, they announced that they had officially tied the knot.

“Our civil ceremony was just brilliant, I could not believe how beautiful it was,” Rathbun detailed on the show, per In Touch. “But we are still planning on having a religious ceremony.”

Rathbun is survived by his four children, whom he shared with his first wife, Lisa.