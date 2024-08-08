9 People, Including 6 Children, Killed in Single-Car Crash

Authorities have confirmed that six of the nine individuals who lost their lives in a Florida car crash earlier this week were children.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of a tragic incident as follows: driver Pamela Wiggins, 56; passengers Leiana Alyse Hall, 30; Anyia Tucker, 21; Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 14; Imani Hall, 9; Kamdien Edwards, 5; Yasire Smith, 5; Ziaire Mack, 3; and Naleia Tucker, 23 months. This heartbreaking news was reported by The Palm Beach Post.

Authorities reported that 26-year-old Jorden Rickey Hall was the sole survivor of the crash, though he sustained serious injuries.

The accident involving a 2023 Ford Explorer occurred in a farming community roughly 45 miles west of West Palm Beach. The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday, August 5.

Wiggins was unable to navigate a 90-degree turn in the road, causing the SUV to collide with a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and landed upside down in a canal. She was set to celebrate her 57th birthday the very next day.

Authorities confirmed in a press release that four occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, six others were taken to a local hospital, where five subsequently passed away.

Sheriff’s deputies, alongside members of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, plunged into the water in search of survivors. One deputy sustained injuries while attempting the rescue.

According to the crash report, three of the victims were from out of state. Kamdien and Anyia Tucker resided in Connecticut, while Mack was from Virginia.

On Tuesday, the NTSB announced that it would dispatch a team to investigate the crash.

A GoFundme Campaign Has Been Established for the Car Crash Victims’ Families

Under the Sheriff’s office press release post about the car crash, locals rushed to the comments to express their support for the victims.

“May God Bless and comfort to the families and first responders. Sending heartfelt condolences and an abundance of prayers to the family and friends,” one local wrote. “The amount of children that passed is painful,” another concerned citizen added.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign initiated by Wiggins’ daughter has been established to assist with funeral expenses and honor the “precious lives lost,” as Patrice Wiggins expressed. As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $50,000 or a $100,000 goal.