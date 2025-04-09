20 Dead in Nursing Home Fire

Nearly two dozen people are dead after a fire broke out at a nursing home in northern China earlier this week.

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported that the fire started at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 8, at the nursing home, which was located in Chengde city in Hebei province. Hours after the fire was first reported, it was confirmed that 20 people were killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, 19 people survived the nursing home fire and were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

As law enforcement investigates the tragedy, State media reported that a “relevant” person in charge of the facility has been taken into custody. However, no further details about the person or the incident have been given.

Fires Are Considered ‘Relatively Common’ in China Due to Lax Building Codes

According to The Guardian, structural fires are considered “relatively common” in China due to the country’s lax codes and building restrictions.

The nursing home fire comes just months after a fire broke out at a vegetable market in Zhangjiakou. That city is located northwest of Beijing.

The tragic incident left eight people dead and 15 others injured.

Weeks later, another fire occurred at a construction site in eastern China’s Rongcheng city. Nine people died in that incident.