‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Undergoes ‘Plasma Exchange’ Procedure

9-1-1 Nashville star and country music icon LeAnn Rimes recently underwent a plasma exchange procedure months after she revealed her teeth fell out during a performance.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram post last week, Rimes shared that she had the procedure done in Nashville. The post featured a video of the singer/actress being hooked up to two IVs, one in each of her arms.

“Listening to my body and choosing what feels supportive for this season of healing,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Especially after a very busy year of filming and touring. I demand so much from my body, and it’s incredibly important to me to take the best care of it I possibly can.”

The 9-1-1 Nashville star further shared that this was the second time she’s had the procedure, which helps “clear micro-toxins, such as mold and microplastics.”

“This time, I’ve added stem cells to encourage overall repair,” she continued. “I also want to say this with care, I’m very aware that access to treatments like this isn’t universal. I share with sensitivity and humility, not as a prescription, but as information about what’s been working for me.”

According to Next Health, which is where Rimes had the procedure done, the Therapeutic Plasma Exchange costs $10,000. Per its description, the treatment removes plasma from the blood to “eliminate inflammatory proteins, toxins, and cellular waste.”

The plasma will then be replaced with “sterile albumin to replenish essential nutrients.”

At one point in the post’s clip, Rimes is seen holding a bag filled with yellow liquid removed from her body.

The ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Previously Opened Up About Losing Her False Teeth Following a Performance

The plasma procedure comes just months after the 9-1-1: Nashville star revealed that her false teeth fell out while she was singing “One Way Ticket.”

She had been performing at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington at the time.

“This is the most epic example of how the show must go on,” Rimes explained at the time. She then recalled the moment she felt something “pop” inside her mouth.

“If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries,” she pointed out. “And I have a bridge in the front,” she said. “It fell out in the middle of my song.”

Instead of running off the stage, Rimes told the audience what was going on. “I was literally pushing my teeth in like every couple of lines and singing,” she explained. “It was the most epic experience ever. I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last.”