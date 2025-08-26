85-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Going Missing, Was Going Home To Take Nap

An 85-year-old woman was found dead after going missing for weeks on her way to take a nap, according to PEOPLE. The Minnesota native’s body was later found in Wisconsin, not far from her vehicle.

85-Year-Old Grandmother Found Dead Weeks After Going Missing

According to a press release from the Superior Police Department on Facebook, they discovered her body on August 22. Some officers were dispatched to check on a vehicle located in a wooded area around 12:50 PM on North 54th Street and Logan Avenue.

“Officers located the vehicle approximately 200 yards into the wooded area down an ATV trail,” it said. “[Officers] learned the vehicle belonged to Juanita Rosa, a missing person from Pine County, Minnesota.”

They were unable to find the 85-year-old woman near her vehicle. So, they requested help from the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and SPD’s Combined Incident Response Unit.

All teams began to search the nearby Superior Municipal Forest. Then, around 6 PM, a St. Louis County Rescue Squad K9 found the deceased woman. Her body was around a quarter mile from where her vehicle was.

The police don’t currently suspect foul play in this incident. Still, they were able to identify her as the woman who went missing on August 4. A missing persons report shared photos of Rosa and her 2011 pearl white Buick Lacrosse.

85-Year-Old Woman Died Days After Birthday

According to KMSP, the grandmother had died just days after her birthday. Her family told the outlet that she was last seen having breakfast with her two sons. She then drove home to take a nap before she went missing.

Northern News Now shared a statement from Rosa’s family in response to her tragic death. “On behalf of our entire family, we extend our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us during this profoundly difficult time,” it said.

“The outpouring of prayers, the countless individuals who have shared information and devoted their time, the tireless efforts of law enforcement, most notable the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, have provided strength and comfort beyond what words can convey.”

The family then thanked everyone for their support during this difficult time. “While our hearts are heavy, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and care shown to our family and to our grandma Juanita Rosa.”