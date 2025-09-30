’80s Rockstar Dies in Vehicle Crash: Chris Doheny Was 64

Chris Doheny, frontman of the Australian pop-rock band Geisha and voice behind the soccer anthem “More Than a Game,” has passed away.

Doheny was driving a Holden ute that collided with a truck on Thiele Hwy in Kapunda, South Australia, near the Barossa Valley, around 7:20 pm on September 19, according to local outlet 7 News.

The outlet reported that the 64-year-old died at the scene.

SA Police confirmed that the truck driver and his passenger were not injured.

“It is with deep sadness that Diamond Dog Records announces the passing of Geisha frontman, Chris Doheny, on Friday,” the musician’s Melbourne label explained.

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we, along with Chris’s family and friends, come to terms with this profound loss.”

Doheny was best known for “More than a Game,” the iconic theme of The Footy Show, featured in 735 episodes from 1994 to 2019, and for his work with Geisha, a defining pop-rock band of the 1980s.

#RIP Chris Doheny, 64.

Singer of The Footy Show's iconic "More Than a Game" theme. (His passing reported by Noise11)



His voice was simply perfect for that powerful footy anthem that builds to a glorious chorus. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eIlBiUuenJ — Rhett Bartlett (@rhettrospective) September 22, 2025

Doheny’s other projects included All The Young Dudes and Dragonfly. He also released solo music and worked as a producer and mentor.

Chris Doheny was Planning a Reunion with His 80s Rock Band

Music writer and friend Greg Phillip shared that Doheny had been planning a reunion tour with his band, Geisha.

“Few voices in Australian music carried the blend of charisma, vulnerability and sheer rock ‘n’ roll spirit quite like Chris Doheny,” he said, per Australian Musician.

“His soaring vocals and magnetic stage presence gave Geisha their signature identity – equal parts glamorous and deeply human,” he added. “The last time I spoke with Chris, which was only a month ago, he was excitedly talking about the re-release of [the 40th anniversary editions of Geisha’s debut album] and the shows he was planning around it.”

Diamond Dog Records confirmed the re-release has been postponed following Doheny’s death.

Neill Bartlett, a photographer and radio host, said he was “gutted.”

“Chris Doheny and I have been mates since 1985, when I was asked to photograph Geisha in and out of concert. I instantly became a fan and a friend,” Bartlett said, per 7 News.

“Chris and I had so much fun back in the days, as you could imagine, but I never lost the respect I had for Chris’s immense talent as a singer and songwriter,” he added.

“His unbelievable talent always shone. I cannot believe you have left us all, but thank you for leaving us with incredible music, both from Geisha and your solo career.”