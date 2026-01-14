’80s Music Star’s Son Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Paul Hardcastle Speaks Out

’80s pop star Paul Hardcastle is grieving the death of his son after a motorcycle accident.

The BBC reported that Essex Police followed a motorcycle on Monday after it failed to stop on Ongar High Street. Shortly after, at 6:40 p.m., the motorcycle collided with a van on the A414 near Bobbingworth in Epping Forest. The rider died at the scene.

Soon after, in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Hardcastle confirmed that his “super talented son,” Paul Hardcastle Jr., had been involved in a “fatal motorcycle accident earlier.”

The 68-year-old “King Tut” hitmaker wrote the message over an image of his son as an infant, holding a guitar.

According to Far Out, Hardcastle’s 35-year-old son was one of three children he shares with his wife, Dolores Baker, whom he married in 1985.

Like his father, Hardcastle Jr. pursued a music career as a saxophonist and DJ. He topped the USA Billboard Jazz Chart in 2020 with his single, “Touch and Go.”

He also collaborated with his father on the 2008 album Hardcastle 5, contributing to the closing track, ‘Take 1’. In 2022, Hardcastle Jr performed on his father’s latest studio album, Hardcastle X.

His Instagram bio describes him as a “Multi-Platinum Musician / Producer,” noting his contributions to records that sold over four million copies.

Hardcastle Sr. topped the UK Charts in 1985 with his anti-war hit single, “19,” which held the number one spot for five weeks and became an international success.

Paul Hardcastle in 2004. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

His single, “The Wizard,” was also chosen as the theme song for Top of the Pops from 1986 to 1991.

Fans Show Their Support For Paul Hardcastle After His Son Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Meanwhile, fans showed an outpouring of support for Paul Hardcastle following his post about the sudden death of his son.

“Paul, I don’t even have the words – I am so so sorry to hear this. Heartbreaking. Am thinking of you,” one top comment read. “aul I am absolutely gutted to hear this news. My heart goes out to you & the family,” a second onlooker wrote.

“Oh, Paul, I’m so so sorry for your loss!! Sending you and the family love and strength during this sad time,” a third person added.

The BBC reports that the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation. Police stated this was “a mandatory step in circumstances such as this.”