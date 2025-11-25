’80s Music Star ‘in Constant Pain’ Due to Health Complication

The son of a beloved 80s music star is raising funds to help his mother afford surgery to relieve her “constant pain,” which has made it difficult for her to perform.

Dale Bozzio, the frontwoman for Missing Persons and a favorite from MTV’s classic era, needs surgery to remove her breast implants, according to a GoFundMe started by her son, Troy McKenzie.

McKenzie wrote that his 70-year-old mother is dealing with severe capsular contracture. According to the Mayo Clinic, this means the scar tissue around her implants has hardened and started to contract, causing pain. One in six breast augmentation patients experiences capsular contracture, though symptoms and severity vary.

“It has left her in constant pain, and it is very difficult for her to perform, record, or earn a living. After removal, she will need reconstructive surgery and extensive recovery,” the music star’s son wrote on the fundraising page. “She’s an amazing person, so kind and compassionate. We have the same birthday. I’ve always had a special connection with her. So it saddens me deeply to see what she’s going through.”

Dale Bozzio and her son, Troy McKenzie. (Image via GoFundMe)

The fundraiser for Bozzio, who also famously worked with Frank Zappa, has raised over $36,000 of its $45,000 goal. Her son stated the funds will go toward her medical treatments and recovery, which he estimated could take up to three months. The surgery is not covered by insurance.

“Every dollar donated goes directly to Dale’s medical treatments and healing so that we can get her well and back out there rocking for you,” her son wrote

“Any help will be immensely appreciated by Dale,” he added.

Dale Bozzio Recently Recounted a Harrowing Injury Before Her 80s Music Star Heyday

Bozzio co-founded Missing Persons in 1980 with her ex-husband, Terry Bozzio, and Warren Cuccurullo. The group disbanded in 1986 after releasing their third album.

The 80s music star recently opened up about her past health issues on an April episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast, The Magnificent Others.

Dale Bozzio recently joined Billy Corgan on his ‘The Magnificent Others’ podcast. (Image via YouTube/ The Magnificent Others)

During the podcast, she recounted a 1976 incident where she fell 40 feet from a Los Angeles hotel window after being threatened by an intruder in her room. The fall left her in a coma for months. It also caused serious injuries, including a broken kneecap, broken ribs, and a head wound requiring 52 stitches.