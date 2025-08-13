’80s Music Legend’s Daughter Marries Model in Ibiza

When an ’80s music icon’s daughter marries a model in Ibiza, you know it’ll be a wedding to remember.

Videos by Suggest

Lola Lennox, daughter of Annie Lennox and film producer Uri Fruchtmann, got married in June. She shared photos on Instagram of her wedding with Braeden Wright, which took place in Ibiza, Spain.

“We got married on the magical island of Ibiza! We will forever float on a happy cloud whenever we recall this glorious celebration of love, family, and friendship,” Lola, 34, captioned sweet photos of her smooching her groom in their outdoor wedding.

In the first snapshot, Lola gently placed her hands on the model’s head as they posed against the backdrop of a stunning ocean view. The singer-songwriter wore a delicate sheer lace gown paired with a flowing veil, while Wright, 37, looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

The post also showcased the couple exchanging heartfelt vows and sharing a romantic kiss. Other photos from the post captured the couple walking down the aisle as guests showered them with pink petals. Later, the newlyweds paused to pose for a group photo with friends.

Image via Instagram / Lola Lennox

Other slides showcased Lola holding a bouquet of flowers, followed by a romantic moment as she shared another kiss with her partner at an outdoor dining table. Wright later joined Lola beneath her veil, and the couple posed with radiant smiles beside a stunning white three-tier cake adorned with red roses.

Annie Lennox Gushes Over Her Daughter’s Lavish Wedding

Meanwhile, Annie Lennox gushed in the comments section over her daughter’s lavish wedding. “Magical day! Unforgettable!!! Can you do it again next year??!!!!” the “No More ‘I Love You’s'” singer wrote.

The wedding follows what seemed to be a bridal shower for Lola in May.

“A wholesome 🐓 party! We swapped heartfelt and ridiculous stories, and I left on cloud 9 from all of the kinds worlds of affirmation. Next stop…the wedding! 💗🥂👯‍♀️💋💘,” she wrote alongside a shot of herself sitting at London’s The Wolseley restaurant.

The venue featured festive decorations, including balloons spelling out “Bride to Be,” face masks of Wright, and a white balloon adorned with a photo of the couple.

In July 2023, Lola and Wright shared the news of their engagement.