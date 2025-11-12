‘80s Music Legend Pays Tribute to Cleto Escobedo III Following His Death at 59

Just after the news broke about Cleto Escobedo III’s death, ’80s music legend Paula Abdul took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician and former tourmate.

In her latest Instagram post, Abdul shared a video of her and Escobedo performing together. “My heart is heavy today as we say goodbye to the incredible Cleto Escobedo III,” the Straight Up hitmaker wrote.

Also in the tribute, Paula Abdul recalled the first time she met Cleto Escobedo III. “I first met Cleto when he was playing sax in a small bar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas,” she said. “I was putting together my band for my first world tour and the moment I heard him, I knew I had to hire him, even though he didn’t have any touring experience yet.”

Further praising Escobedo, Abdul wrote, “His talent and energy were undeniable, and he went on to have an amazing career, reuniting with his best friend Jimmy Kimmel as the bandleader on Jimmy Kimmel Live!“

Referring to Escobedo as “pure light and soul, both on and off stage,” Abdul added, “Sending so much love to his family and everyone who loved him.”

Escobedo passed away on Nov. 11 following an undisclosed health battle. He was 58 years old.

Paula Abdul Fans React to the Passing of Cleto Escobedo III

In the Instagram post’s comments, Paula Abdul fans reacted to the news that Cleto Escobedo III had passed away.

“No! This is so sad. I’m so sorry, Paula,” one fan wrote. “I always loved his energy and loved what he brought to your tour as well as The Jimmy Kimmel Live Band.”

Another fan reflected on Escobedo’s talents. “What a legend of my youth!” they declared. “I will forever hold his live ‘Under My Spell’ tour sax solos in my heart. So sorry, Paula!”

Along with Paula Abdul, Cleto Escobedo III toured with Earth, Wind, and Fire and had his own record deal before becoming the bandleader on Jimmy Kimmel Live!