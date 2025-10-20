President Trump Calls ‘No Kings’ Protests a ‘Joke’

President Trump didn’t hold back while discussing the “No Kings” protests throughout the country on Oct. 18.

Videos by Suggest

While flying back to Washington, D.C. from Floirda on Air Force One, the world leader ranted to reporters about the public demonstrations. “I’m not a king,” he stated, per The Hill. “I work my a— off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all.”

President Trump further dimissed the “No Kings” protests by referring to them as a “joke.”

“I think it’s a joke. I look at the people – they’re not representative of the country,” he said. “And I looked at all the brand new signs… I guess it was paid for by [George] Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We’re checking it out.”

Trump then said that the demonstrations were “very small, very ineffective” and the people who participated were “whacked out.”

“When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country,” he repeated.

Millions of people reportedly gathered at approximately 2,600 “No Kings” protests, which took place in all 50 states on Oct. 18.

President Trump also made his opinon about the “No Kings” clear by posting an AI video of himelf in a “King Trump” jet dropping brown liquid matter on protesters in what looked like New York City. Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” played in the background of the video.

President Trump Declared He Was ‘Not a King’ Despite the ‘No Kings’ Protests

On the same day that the “No Kings” protests took place, President Trump appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the demonstrations.

“They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he said.

The protests also occurred during the government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1.

“We’re cutting Democrat programs that we didn’t want, because they made on mistake,” Trump also stated during his Fox News interview. “They didn’t realize that that gives me the right to cut programs that Republcians never wanted, giveaways, welfare programs, et cetera.”

Trump further addressed his decision to deplay the National Guard in various cities throughout the country. “i think they want us in San Francisco,” he said. “San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world. And then, 15 years old, it went wrong.”