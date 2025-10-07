’80s Music Legend Announces New Concerts After ‘Farewell’ Tour

Despite her recent “farewell” tour, ’80s music legend Cyndi Lauper isn’t quite ready to let her performing days come to an end just yet.

In a post on Instagram, Lauper announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas. The shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Apr. 24 to May 2, 2026.

“Vegas will become ‘Cyn City’ next spring,” the ’80s music legend declared. “When I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed my Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time. Artist pre-sale is this Wednesday (Code: CynCity), and general on sale is this Friday, October 10 at 10AM Pacific Time.”

Lauper further pointed out that the show is created and designed in partnership with her and Biran Burke Creative.

The news occurred just days after Lauper’s farewell tour was featured in a two-hour CBS special, A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl.

The special was filmed during the final two nights of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl from Aug. 29 to 30. The tour first kicked off in October 2024.

The ’80s Music Legend Previously Said She Had No Plans to Take a Break Following Her Farewell Tour

While speaking to PEOPLE last spring, Lauper said she wasn’t planning to take a break after her farewell tour.

“I’m supposed to be doing [the musical adaptation of the 1988 film] Working Girl after the tour,” she explained. “That’s what I’ve basically been doing for 10 years.”

Lauper then said, “The weird thing about the Broadway thing is it takes a long time. So, it’s not like I’m not going to be working, I’m just not going to be touring. Touring is a whole different animal.”

Along with Working Girl, Lauper also said that she has some ideas for more music. “You know, once I get done with Working Girl, because that’s like album after album, probably I would want to write. I might want to look for things that I’ve always wanted to do, because you have a limited amount of time to do them.”

She went on to add, “But I’m excited about Working Girl, because I think the music is really great. I’m writing with Rob Hyman, I wrote ‘Time After Time’ with him, because it is in the ’80s.”