’80s Movie Legend Divorcing Wife: Details on Steve Guttenberg’s Split

Following six years of marital bliss, ‘80s movie legend Steve Guttenberg has filed for divorce from his second wife, Emily Smith.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. He did not reveal the official date of separation, marking “TBD” instead. The documents were submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Apr. 4.

Steve Guttenberg and Emily Smith, who works for WCBS-TV, have been together for more than a decade. They got engaged on Christmas Day 2016 and were married on Jan. 19, 2019. The estranged couple has no children together, and a prenuptial agreement is in place.

Guttenberg checked the box to pay Smith spousal support per the prenuptial agreement in his filing.

During a 2017 interview with the Daily Beast, Guttenberg praised Smith, noting she made him a better person. “I have to up my game around her,” he shared at the time. “She’s a very classy lady. She creates a wonderful home, her value system is terrific, and her character, integrity, and sense of humor… She’s a really nice lady.”

Steve Guttenberg was previously married to model Denise Bixler in 1988. They separated in 1991 and officially divorced in 1992.

The divorce filing comes less than three months after Guttenberg witnessed his entire Los Angeles-area neighborhood burn to the ground by the wildfires.

Steve Guttenberg Seemingly Hinted at Marital Troubles in a New Year Social Media Post

In his first Instagram post of 2025, Steve Guttenberg seemingly hinted there may have been some issues at home.

“It’s the beginning of the new year,” the actor shared. “And I start the new year with something positive. I want to focus on things that matter. I don’t want to sweat the small stuff.”

He further shared, “I want to take my time seriously and not waste it. I want to spend time with people that love me and people that I love, so those are the things that I’m thinking about at the beginning of the year.”

Steve Guttenberg then added, “I want to have contentment. Yeah, I think that’s something I’m really think about for this year: to be content.”