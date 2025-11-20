’80s Metal Frontman Dies ‘After a Long Battle With Ill Health’: Band Confirms Death of Chris Bradley

Chris Bradley, co-founder of the British heavy metal band Savage, has passed away following a long illness.

Savage, which was founded by Bradley and Andy Dawson in 1976 when they were teens, took to Facebook on Nov. 6 to share the sad news with fans.

“Savage is devastated to announce that Chris Bradley, lead singer and bassist, has passed away after a long battle with ill health,” Savage wrote alongside a black and white photo of Bradley on stage.

“Chris was a founder member whilst at school, and continued to lead the band throughout, until his passing,” the veteran metal band added. “His legacy will live on through his family, loved ones, and his many fans, who he has brought so much pleasure to via the music!”

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed by us all.”

“Rock forever, Brother,” the message concluded.

Metal fans took to the comments section of Savage’s post to pay tribute to Chris Bradley.

“Loose ‘n’ Lethal was the first record I’ve EVER purchased. I was 13 years old. I am now 49 and still spin it. Seen Savage live years ago. Farewell, Chris, and thank you for the music,” one top comment read.

“I love the Loose n Lethal album, and I enjoyed seeing Chris play live… brilliant frontman,” another fan added. “Great musician, we will miss him. R.I.P.,” a third fan wrote.

The Bradley-Fronted Savage Played a Role in Influencing Metallica in Their Early Years

Savage is best known for their song “Let It Loose,” which had a significant influence on the early 1980s metal scene. The track was later covered by Metallica on their Whiskey Audition Tape demo.

Savage’s first album, Loose ‘n Lethal, released in 1983. Their second album, Hyperactive, dropped in 1984, but failed to gain any traction. The group disbanded in 1986.

However, the band made a comeback in 1995, responding to fan demand during the peak of the grunge era, with the release of their third album, Holy Wars. This was followed by Babylon in 1998 and Xtreme Machine in 2001.

After a decade-long break, Savage returned in 2011 with the critically acclaimed album Sons of Malice. Founding members Chris Bradley and Andy Dawson were joined by Kris Bradley (Chris’s son) on guitar and Mark Nelson on drums. The band then began playing festivals again.