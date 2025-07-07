Rapper Loses Two Fingers In Fireworks Mishap

Rapper and podcast host 4xtra lost part of his hand in a fireworks mishap amid Fourth of July celebrations. Before he suffered the gruesome injury, 4xtra posted a video of him holding fireworks, joking about blowing somebody up.

Videos by Suggest

A video shared on X by No Jumper, the podcast 4xtra co-hosts, shows the rapper holding two colored fireworks. Jokingly, 4xtra mentions blowing someone up with the dangerous pyrotechnics.

“Dead homies, who wants to get blown up today?” 4xtra says in the video. “Stop playing, you see these, I’m throwing them in your house. I’m blowing them at ya.”

“Who wants to get blown up today?” the rapper continued. “I’m going to blow your a– up! I’m blowing somebody up today off the bat!”

However, it appears that that “somebody” was 4xtra himself. No Jumper, just hours after posting the aforementioned video, posted a now-censored image of 4xtra’s injury, saying that he had “blown off his hand with a firework.”

However, hours after the latest post, Adam22, No Jumper’s owner, revealed that the rapper had only lost two fingers. He also shared that 4xtra had gone blind momentarily, regaining his vision shortly after.

No Jumper then shared a GoFundMe set up by 4xtra’s sister to help cover his brother’s medical expenses.

“4xtra is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy,” Emily, the sister, wrote. “If you’ve ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being, Any support-from donations to prayers or even just sharing this-means the world to us.”

July 4th Injuries

Unfortunately, 4xtra’s injury is just one of the many that people increasingly suffer during the patriotic celebrations.

Dr. Robert Biernbaum, who works as the chief medical officer at WellNow Urgent Care, revealed to Fox News Digital that the Fourth of July is a particularly busy day for emergency rooms.

“We see everything from minor hand and facial burns to severe trauma from fireworks exploding in close proximity,” Biernbaum said. “Improvised or illegal fireworks tend to cause the worst damage.”

However, injuries are not limited to fireworks. Dr. Ryan Marino, an ER doctor, revealed that many other types of injuries, such as those resulting from falls or car accidents, are more common.

“This time of year, we see big increases in traumatic injuries and heat-related illness,” Marino said. “While fireworks accidents and injuries get most of the attention, there are far more falls, broken bones, head injuries and car accidents, just to name a few.”