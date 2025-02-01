’70s Rock Legend Bruce Howe Has Died

Bruce Howe, the veteran bassist of the Australian 70s rock band Fraternity, known for performing alongside AC/DC’s Bon Scott and Cold Chisel’s Jimmy Barnes, has passed away. Howe died on Wednesday in his hometown of Adelaide after a long battle with cancer, per local outlet Adelaide Now. He was 77.

Jimmy Barnes shared the news in an emotional social media post.

“My dear friend Bruce Howe has passed away after a battle with cancer. Bruce was the first person I rang when I went solo,” Barnes wrote on X alongside footage of Howe playing bass on stage.

“He played bass with my band and helped guide me through the early years of my career. He will be sadly missed. RIP, you were the most ferocious bass player I’ve ever heard.”

My dear friend Bruce Howe has passed away after a battle with cancer. Bruce was the first person I rang when I went solo. He played bass with my band and helped guide me through the early years of my career. He will be sadly missed. RIP Bruce. You were the most ferocious bass… pic.twitter.com/RoSxVlUiGc — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) January 30, 2025

Fraternity’s standout lineup featured Howe on bass, Scott as the lead vocalist, and his longtime friend Barnes stepping in as the replacement singer when Scott moved on to join AC/DC.

In 1971, he achieved two number-one singles in Australia with Fraternity: “Seasons of Change” and “If You Got It.”

Bruce Howe’s Music Career Beyond Fraternity

After Fraternity disbanded in 1975, Howe stayed active in the music industry, collaborating with Barnes on some of his most iconic solo tracks. His contributions include the unforgettable hook of “Working Class Man,” as well as performances on “No Second Prize” and “Daylight.”

On Thursday, Barnes said Howe was a major influence in his life, crediting him for much of his early career success through his guidance and support.

“Bruce was a hard taskmaster,” he recalled to Adelaide Now. “He used to hit me in the back of the head with his bass if I sang flat. He was full on, tough, and demanding, but he encouraged me to drag out more of myself.”

Howe stepped away from the music industry several years ago, citing ongoing health challenges. In the early 1970s, he married Anne, the love of his life, and together they had one son. Tragically, Anne passed away in 2023.

Howe is survived by his son JJ and grandchildren Jasmin and Jack.