’70s/’80s Music Legend Reveals Brother’s Sudden Death Just Minutes After Their Final Visit: ‘He Never Made It to His Car’

80s music legend Gary Numan revealed in a lengthy post the sudden tragedy of losing his brother John Webb. In the middle of his tour, he received the worst news possible.

Gary Numan has just started his Telekon 45th Anniversary Tour. A tour to celebrate his iconic 1980 album. The first performance was on November 11. Yet only a few days later, tragedy struck.

In an Instagram post, he described the truly tragic tale about his brother’s death, and how he was with him only moments before.

“The last two days have been the hardest of my life. This is why,” he explained. On November 14, John joined Gary Numan for a tour show. They spent many hours that days chatting and catching up, both before and after the show.

“We were just enjoying being together again as we see each other so rarely these days. We talked for hours before and after the show but, eventually, I had to leave as we had another show in Birmingham later that night,” Numan explained.

“I hugged him at the door of our tour bus, I think it was about 12:20am, asked him how far he had to walk to get to his car (I always worried about him walking the streets at night), it was not far apparently, we said goodbye and I watched him walk away.”

Tragically, as Gary Numan drove away and John Webb walked to his car, he suffered a heart attack.

John Webb Didn’t Even Make It To His Car

“Sadly he never made it to his car, betrayed by his own heart. It will haunt me forever that we may have driven off not knowing that he was lying in a rainy street just yards away. Luckily a kind person saw him and called an ambulance, but it was too late,” Numan wrote.

Everyone in Gary Numan’s life believes he should continue the tour, as that’s what John Webb would have wanted. Yet the grief is extreme for the singer.

“I’m drifting, broken, shell shocked, just watching one foot fall in front of the other. The emotion overwhelms and then backs away, it screams and then whispers. This is the worst moment of my life and I have no idea what to do, other than to continue doing the only thing I know how to do, the thing John was always so proud of,” he wrote.

“So this tour is no longer a celebration of an album, it’s a tribute to John, my brother, the best brother a man could ever have.”