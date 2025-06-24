’60s Teen Idol Bobby Sherman Dead at 81

’60s heartthrob and “Little Woman” singer Bobby Sherman has passed away. He was 81.

Full House star and musician John Stamos took to social media Tuesday morning to share the sad news.

“From one ex-teen idol to another – rest in peace, Bobby Sherman,” Stamos wrote on Instagram.

Stamos also included a message from Sherman’s wife, Brigette Poublon.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” she began. “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light,” she continued.

In an April interview with Fox News, Poublon shared that the teen idol’s body was “shutting down” following his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March.

“Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light. As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye,” Poublon added.



“Thank you to every fan who ever sang along, who ever wrote a letter, who ever sent love his way. He felt it. Rest gently, my love. With gratitude and love, Brigitte Poublon Sherman,” she concluded.

Bobby Sherman Enjoyed a Career as a Paramedic After Appearing on the Show ‘Emergency!’

According to PEOPLE, Sherman rose to fame as a teen idol in the 1960s and early 1970s. With the help of Rebel Without a Cause actor Sal Mineo, he secured a recording contract, which led to an appearance on the music show Shindig! in 1964. In 1968, he took on the role of Jeremy in the Western series Here Comes the Brides.

During his career, he had several hits, including the song “Little Woman,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Although he continued touring, Sherman gave his final solo performance in 2001.

After appearing on the show Emergency! in 1974, Sherman decided to change careers and trained as a paramedic in Los Angeles. He later worked as a medical training officer at the Los Angeles Police Academy for over 10 years. In the 1990s, he became a technical Reserve Police Officer with the LAPD.

He left the sheriff’s department in 2010.

Bobby Sherman “is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six beautiful grandchildren,” his wife wrote in her statement.