’60s Rockstar Dies After Wife ‘Discovered Him Collapsed, Not Breathing’: Family Confirms Wayne Proctor’s Death

Wayne Proctor, a guitarist and songwriter best known for his role in the 1960s garage rock band We the People, died unexpectedly.

His family confirmed his passing on Facebook, as did WORJ radio station. Proctor died on February 13, 2026. He was 78 years old.

Proctor’s wife, Valerie Proctor, wrote on Facebook that the couple went shopping and had lunch together on the day of his death. Later, while doing yard work, she discovered him collapsed on the ground, not breathing and with no pulse, she said in the post. Valerie said that in that moment, her “world ended.”

“Destroyed, shattered into a million tiny razor sharp shards. It wasn’t supposed to end this way, not today, not this soon.”

Friends, fans and fellow musicians took to social media to mourn the loss of the influential rocker. The station also wrote that those who knew Wayne loved Wayne and highlighting his contributions to the vibrant Florida music scene in the mid-1960s.

Wayne Proctor Wrote Most Of His Band’s Hits

Born on April 27, 1947, in Leesburg, Florida, Proctor rose to prominence as a founding member of We the People, a band that helped shape the early garage rock and proto-punk sound that would later influence decades of musicians and collectors.

As lead guitarist and primary songwriter, Proctor crafted many of the band’s defining tracks, including fan favorites that have endured among enthusiasts of the genre. Though the group never achieved widespread national hits during its initial run, its records grew in reputation over time and have appeared on respected garage rock collections.

After his work with We the People in the 1960s, Proctor continued playing music regionally and remained active in his local music community. His songwriting and performances kept him connected with fellow musicians and generations of fans who discovered his work long after its original release.

At the time of his death, Proctor was living in Anderson, South Carolina, with his wife. His family announced funeral and visitation arrangements with a public event scheduled for February 20, 2026.