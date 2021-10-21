This 60 Clove Garlic Soup Is The Ultimate Garlic Lover Fall Treat

You’ll be able to chase away the chill, as well as pesky vampires, with TikTok’s ultimate 60 clove garlic soup this fall. With a whopping 60 cloves of garlic in the recipe, TikToker @foodwithliz’s soup packs an especially potent punch. Garlic lovers will find this heavenly soup a must-have for seasonal soup and sandwich pairings. But, some folks on TikTok still had some thoughts.
Even though they were intrigued by the soup, commenters were also wary of the staggering amount of garlic. One fan set the record straight, saying, “cooked garlic is nowhere near as pungent as raw garlic; everyone can calm down.” As garlic lovers, we completely agree!
Even though this dish contains a seemingly intimidating amount of garlic, @foodwithliz tempers the sharpness and intensity of the garlic by roasting whole heads in the oven. In turn, this helps the cloves to mellow and sweeten, resulting in a rich, creamy, garlicky soup. Also, @foodwithliz adds a thyme sprig to the soup to combat the garlic’s pungent odor. Although parsley is usually the go-to herb for this odor-busting hack, other herbs will work as well.
To jazz up your fall menu, and to cure any sniffles you may encounter, warm up with 60 clove garlic soup from @foodwithliz. See how to make this decadent dish below.
How To Make TikTok’s 60 Clove Garlic Soup
Ingredients
- 60 cloves of garlic (about 6 large cloves)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- 2 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 white onion, diced
- 2 1/2 cups heavy cream (or milk of your choice)
- 1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon
- Fresh thyme
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Croutons and parsley, for topping
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Slice off the top of each garlic head using a chef’s knife. After that, generously drizzle the open garlic heads with oil and season with kosher salt. Lastly, all of the garlic should be wrapped in foil and placed together in a shallow dish or on a baking sheet.
- Roast the garlic cloves for 40 minutes to one hour, until golden and soft. Once the garlic cloves are roasted, allow them to cool before handling.
- In the meantime, dice the potatoes and onion. Add potatoes to a pot, fill with water until fully submerged, and then bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and set aside.
- Add two tablespoons of oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat, and saute the onions for 5-8 minutes or until lightly golden brown.
- After the garlic has cooled, squeeze the roasted cloves into a bowl. Discard the the papery shell.
- In a food processor or blender, combine the roasted cloves, potatoes, and onions. Add your milk of choice. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the soup into a large saucepan. Add a sprig of fresh thyme and stir in Better Than Bouillon. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Salt and pepper, to taste.
- Serve with croutons and fresh parsley. Enjoy!