This 60 Clove Garlic Soup Is The Ultimate Garlic Lover Fall Treat

You’ll be able to chase away the chill, as well as pesky vampires, with TikTok’s ultimate 60 clove garlic soup this fall. With a whopping 60 cloves of garlic in the recipe, TikToker @foodwithliz’s soup packs an especially potent punch. Garlic lovers will find this heavenly soup a must-have for seasonal soup and sandwich pairings. But, some folks on TikTok still had some thoughts.

Even though they were intrigued by the soup, commenters were also wary of the staggering amount of garlic. One fan set the record straight, saying, “cooked garlic is nowhere near as pungent as raw garlic; everyone can calm down.” As garlic lovers, we completely agree!

Even though this dish contains a seemingly intimidating amount of garlic, @foodwithliz tempers the sharpness and intensity of the garlic by roasting whole heads in the oven. In turn, this helps the cloves to mellow and sweeten, resulting in a rich, creamy, garlicky soup. Also, @foodwithliz adds a thyme sprig to the soup to combat the garlic’s pungent odor. Although parsley is usually the go-to herb for this odor-busting hack, other herbs will work as well.

To jazz up your fall menu, and to cure any sniffles you may encounter, warm up with 60 clove garlic soup from @foodwithliz. See how to make this decadent dish below.

How To Make TikTok’s 60 Clove Garlic Soup

Ingredients

60 cloves of garlic (about 6 large cloves)

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced

1 white onion, diced

2 1/2 cups heavy cream (or milk of your choice)

1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon

Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

Croutons and parsley, for topping

Instructions