50 Cent Mocks Rap Rival’s Hospitalization

Refusing to hold back his true thoughts, 50 Cent mocked rap rival Benzino after he was hospitalized after he was hit by a car.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker took to Instagram to mock Benzino by reposting a photo of the fellow rapper on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace.

The headline reads, “Benzino Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Hit By A Car During a Dispute With Childs Mom.”

“LMAO,” 50 Cent captioned the post.

However, the reaction wasn’t what the rapper expected.

“Scrolling thru these comments. When did we start joking and being happy about other people’s pain?” one Instagram user wrote. “This ain’t it.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “And this is funny because??? This man could have been killed. I pray he has a a speedy recovery!! Come on 50 you have been blessed in abundance…why do you keep up this foolishness.”

They further wrote, “Few people get to where you are in life. Just embrace the fruits of your labor and God will keep showing you grace and mercy…you can’t keep wishing bad on others and expect greatness. Karma will surely meet you wherever you are!! Knock it off!!”

A fellow social media user then added, “Grow up to a dollar please!!”

50 Cent responded to the criticism by stating that “God” told him to share the post.

Benzino Responds to 50 Cent Mocking Him

Days after 50 Cent mocked him for the hospitalization, Benzino responded to the diss by wearing a shirt with his late mom on it.

Benzino was inspired by King Harris, who is also in a feud with 50 Cent and wore the same shirt. Benzino encouraged others to buy the shirt, which is available in “all colors.” He also credited King, who helped him get the shirt.

“Go tell that big block-head n—- to stop clowning and get in the booth and battle this n—- man,” Benzino stated. “Nobody tryna give a f— about these memes and all the suker s— he doing… Get in the booth and battle the n—-.”