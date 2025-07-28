50 Cent Trolls Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Relationship

Always up for a laugh, 50 Cent recently trolled Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship.

In a post on Instagram, the “In Da Club” hitmaker posted an image of a woman walking on the street wearing just a white bikini, seemingly referencing Censori’s infamously revealing outfits, while West stood on the sidewalk.

“B— the side is for Pimpin,” 50 Cent wrote in the post’s caption. “Now you get your a– out on that street and catch a date.”

50 Cent followers quickly took to the comment section to criticize Kanye West and Bianace Censori.

“Him being fully clothed while she’s butter ball n–ed; never sits right with me,” one follower stated.

Another follower then wrote, “Five years from now, she will be saying he made her do it and suing him.”

Meanwhile, a fellow Instagram user expressed concerns about West’s children seeing Censori’s fashion statements.

“It makes me sad because his children, especially North, are old enough to see these pictures and understand that it’s their father,” the Instagram user wrote. “I imagine with all the access to the internet, either they will see or school friends will show them.”

50 Cent Previously Stood Up With Kanye West

In a 2024 interview with Billboard, 50 Cent defended Kanye West amid growing criticism over his antisemitic rhetoric.

“I don’t think anybody’s been through more or have more reasons to fall apart than Kanye,” 50 stated at the time. “The success of his project comes, and his mom passes away. So what you been paying for – the gift is a curse.”

He then said, “You lose that, and he had real reasons to f–king be out of it. He did the right thing. He went to work.”

Speaking about facing off with Kanye West in 2007, 50 Cent shared, “We made the highest sales week for hip-hop culture, doing that and being competitive. People that were participating as fans were buying more than one copy of it, because of the competitive side of it. When you look at it… We had to stand together to face off, but we never had an issue.”

“If I was trying to combat that, I would’ve went on tour with him,” 50 Cent pointed out. “I would’ve had all of the material with the albums ahead of [Graduation] to draw from, while he had that one record.”