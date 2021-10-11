5 Volumizing Hair Cuts Perfect For Those With Thin, Fine Hair

While you may not be blessed with luscious, thick locks, you can still fake it until you make it! However, for your limp, thin tresses to be lifted and volumized, you must get the ultimate va-va-voluminous haircut.

But first, discover if you’re guilty of one or more of these hair offenses before you get the perfect volumizing haircut. That’s because plenty of factors play into hair thinning.

For instance, silicones in hair products are prone to causing damage. Moreover, hairstyles like the high pony, (yes we’re looking at you, Ariana, and JoJo) and styling your hair when wet can lead to hair thinning. However, choosing the wrong haircut is the biggest culprit behind your hair looking lifeless and thin.

When it’s time to book an appointment at the salon, ask for one of these cuts that will make your thin strands look thick and full.

Best Cuts For Fine, Thin Hair

1. Blunt Cut

(galyakiss / Shutterstock)

Blunt cuts are the ideal candidate for gals with a finer hair texture. Moreover, if you like to keep your length long, Seamus McKernan, hairstylist and Nioxin Top Artist, recommends asking your stylist for this haircut.

Feisal Qureshi, founder of luxury haircare brand Raincry, says, “I recommend making the hair and layers proportionate with each other and not too long overall.”

Ultimately, if you choose a longer-length haircut, blunt ends can make your hair appear fuller.

2. Asymmetrical Triangular Bob

(Yuliya Chsherbakova / Shutterstock)

Slightly edgier than the traditional angeled bob, the asymmetrical triangular bob is shorter in length and cut into a bob that’s uneven. A slight difference in length on one side creates an edgy yet chic appeal.

Qureshi explains that “the angeld bob is best done on thinner hair textures, as thin hair typically shows off straight lines really well and this lends to emphasizing the cut’s beautiful geometry.” Furthermore, he states that angled bobs are easier to style and maintain with thinner textures.

3. Pixie Cut

(myboys.me / Shutterstock)

A longer length may weigh hair down, even with layers, if they aren’t proportionate. Adding a dramatic hairstyle, such as a pixie with choppy layers, can add a volumizing effect to lackluster tresses.

4. Box Bob

(Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock)

Experts claim you should get a box bob if you have limp hair.

The box bob is hailed as a “facelift for your hair” because it gives lifeless locks an instant volume boost. Traditionally, box bobs are chin-to-shoulder length, and blunt tips create a fuller, more voluminous look.

“I always go for a box bob to add fullness and swing to the hair,” McKernan explains. “The blunt shape provides maximum weight and thickness while remaining easy to style.”

5. Clavicut

(BigLike Images / Shutterstock)

The clavicut hairstyle is a low-maintenance hairstyle that looks attractive on just about everyone, but especially on fine hair.

This collarbone-grazing lob is unlayered and cut super blunt for a stunning volume illusion.