5 Chic Street Style-Inspired Looks For Autumn

As the weather shifts, so do fashion trends. While popular summer looks including breezy linens, flowy dresses, and lighter hues can be transferred to autumn, changing seasons usually requires a closet overhaul.

Linens are replaced with chunky knits, dresses are paired with warm tights, summer-centric colors are swapped for moody fall shades, and sandals are tucked away for boots and sneakers.

With infinite trends to consider, autumn is a terrific time to experiment with your wardrobe. From mixing athleisure with chic attire to mixing and matching go-to neutrals, these fall looks are sure to please every trendsetter. Browse these chic yet cozy outfits to get inspiration for your next fall ‘fit.

Sweater Vests

Old-school sweater vests made their grand return to street style in 2022. Luckily, the comfy closet staple is here to stay for fall 2023. Last season, sweater vests were spotted paired with a crew neck, mock neck, or turtle neck top layered underneath. This fall, sweater vests are fashioned in a boxier, slouchier, style for a laid-back look.

Stolen Hearts Vest / Free People

Shearling Jackets

Shearling-lined leather jackets are having a major moment this fall. Pairing this vintage-inspired outwear with simple denim instantly brings a cool factor to any outfit. Leather jackets are a timeless article of clothing, and investing in outerwear ensures your outfits will be stylish for years to come.

Vegan Leather Flight Jacket / GAP

Retro Sneakers

Craving a comfier look? Ditch the heels and opt for a sneaker instead. Whether paired with a straight-leg denim or a silk midi skirt, a crisp pair of sneakers adds an old-school look to any outfit.

Club C 85 / Reebok

Cowboy Boots

In 2023, the coastal cowgirl trend took summer street style by storm. Whether you love or hate Western wear, the trend is sticking around for fall. Styling cowboy boots with an oversized blazer during crisp weather instantly adds a cool-girl effect.

Lelou Boots / Dolce Vita

Athleisure, But Make It High Fashion

Comfortable mixed with cute is an instant win in our book. This fall, try pairing an athletic jacket or hoodie with a structured denim bottom or maxi skirt. All the cozy vibes plus comfort? Yes, please.

Adicolor Classics Track Jacket / Adidas

Looking for fall fashion trends that won’t break the bank? Check out these dupes to add to your next autumn outfit.