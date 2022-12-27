5 Celebrities Share Advice About Menopause We Really Appreciate

This year, several celebrities broke their silence and shared their advice about menopause. Although menopause happens to all women, it’s a subject many women have been nervous to discuss. However, these five celebrities have embraced their changing bodies and are helping other women do the same.

Angela Lansbury

(Featureflash Photo Agency/shutterstock.com)

Although Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, the icon continues to share advice on how to be “a woman of loveliness and dignity” thanks to a YouTube video. The popular video shares advice from Lansbury on how to keep romance alive even after menopause.

“It used to be thought that women lose interest in sex after menopause, but now we know that just isn’t true,” shared Lansbury. “Obviously, both you and your partner are different than you were 30 years ago, but if you can accept the inevitable physical and other changes, you can keep romance in your life.”

View the video and read more from Lansbury here

Angelina Jolie

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Due to having surgery to prevent cancer, Angelina Jolie experienced early onset menopause when she was only 40 years old. However, the actress continues to have no regrets and actually appreciates being in this stage of life.

“I actually love being in menopause,” Jolie admitted. “I haven’t had a terrible reaction to it, so I’m very fortunate. I feel older, and I feel settled being older.”

Read more of Jolie’s advice here

Judy Greer

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

What do you do when you don’t receive good advice from your doctor about menopause? In Judy Greer’s case, you talk to your costume designer! After speaking with several doctors about brain fog and extreme fatigue, Greer didn’t realize she was experiencing menopausal symptoms. After a random conversation with her costume designer, she didn’t want other women to have to go through the same struggle.

As Greer says, “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be as vibrant and important and happy and successful and confident as we were when we were in our 20s and 30s.”

Learn more about how Greer is helping women celebrate menopause

Oprah Winfrey

(David Livingston/Getty Images)

While Oprah Winfrey is willing to face any challenge head-on, menopause almost took the icon down. Not one to back down, Oprah was able to get back on track by being vulnerable and talking to her friends about her experience.

Once she opened up, a friend recommended that Oprah look into estrogen supplements. After taking her first dose, Oprah said, “I could feel my countenance shifting. For the first time in years, I was sleeping the whole night through.”

Read more about Oprah’s journey here

Cynthia Nixon

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Many people wouldn’t want to be in the same house of two people going through menopause simultaneously. But Cynthia Nixon was thankful to experience menopause at the same time her wife, Christina Marinoni, was going through the change.

Having a sense of community has been a big relief for Nixon. In fact, she’s even learned a lot from having to go through menopause. As the actress said, “You can have all these crazy mood swings but you can also learn from them: they’re not a mirage.”

Learn more about Nixon’s experience with menopause here

