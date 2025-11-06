5 Arrested After Deaths of Robert De Niro’s Grandson and Blondie Legend’s Daughter

Five people have now been arrested in connection ot the deaths of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, and Blondie legend Chris Stein’s daughter, Akira Stein.

According to CBS News, five men, all in their 20s, have been charged in connection with the 2023 overdose deaths of De Niro-Rodriguez and Stein. The men were identified as Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant McIver, and brothers John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas.

All five men are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, and alprazolam. All of which resulted in the deaths of De Niro-Rodriguez, Stein, and a third victim.

De Niro-Rodriguez’s mother, Drena De Niro, previously stated that he died after being sold pills that were laced with fentanyl, cocaine, and other drugs.

Prosecutors said that one of the victims in the case had allegedly warned the men that the pills they gave her caused her to overdose. She advised them to “just warn” their customers that the batch might be extra strong. She died following another overdose.

The second victim in the case died from an overdose two weeks later. De Niro-Rodriguez passed away from his own overdose less than a month after that.

Robert De Niro Previously Stated That His Grandson’s Death ‘Shouldn’t Have Happened’

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Robert De Niro stated that he felt “disbelief” following the death of his grandson.

“It’s just a shock,” he said. “[I] never thought it would happen. And I just then started thinking about all the things I could have, should have done, maybe with him. I don’t know if that would’ve made a difference. And so that’s always playing through my mind.”

“It shouldn’t have happened,” the famed actor noted.

Meanwhile, Chris Stein recently spoke out about the latest development in the case. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Arrests have been made and announced today in Akira’s case. The DEA, US Attorney folks from the NYC Southern District and NYPD have been very sympathetic and respectful all through this process and I can’t thank them enough for this hope of some justice for her.”

He then added, “Please be careful.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.