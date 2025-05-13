45-Year-Old Actor Samuel French Has Died, Cause of Death Released

Samuel French, a veteran actor known for his roles in Killers of the Flower Moon and The Walking Dead franchise, has passed away.

French died on Friday, May 9, at a hospital in his hometown of Waco, Texas, according to writer-director Paul Sinacore, per The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet revealed that French had been fighting cancer, which had progressively spread throughout his body over the past few years.

He was 45 years old.

French will star alongside Eric Roberts in his final film, portraying a detective in Sinacore’s historical drama Towpath.

“Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor,” Sinacore told THR. “Towpath wouldn’t exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Det. Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film. Together, we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision.

“Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless and alive,” Sinacore added. “He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever.”

Samuel French Shared a One-On-One Scene with Robert De Niro in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

In Killers of the Flower Moon, French played Robinson, a former cowboy and one of the FBI agents involved in the 1920s Osage murders, the bureau’s first major homicide case. In Scorsese’s 2023 epic, he shares a standout one-on-one scene with Robert De Niro, filmed on his very first day on set.

Per IMDb, French also featured in the 2015 History Channel miniseries Texas Rising and appeared in a 2020 episode of Fear the Walking Dead. In 2023, he took on the lead role as the titular private investigator in Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister.

His additional film credits include Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing (2019), The Pro Bono Watchman (2022), and Blood Dried Hands (2024).

In his final Instagram post, French celebrated winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Cowpokes International Film Festival for his portrayal of Cyrus in Monsters Within.

He is survived by his 12-year-old daughter, Madison; his girlfriend, Melinda, who is Madison’s mother; his parents, Gary and Darlene; and his brothers, Andy and Danny.