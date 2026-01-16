44-year-old-tv-and-movie-star-reportedly-welcomes-her-1st-child

It looks like Lady Mary has a new heir! Veteran TV and film star Michelle Dockery has reportedly kicked off the new year by welcoming her first child.

According to HELLO!, the Downton Abbey star was seen on a winter walk last week as her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge, carried their newborn in a baby carrier.

Per the outlet, the 44-year-old kept it cozy in a black padded coat, gray beanie, and burgundy scarf, juggling two Costa coffees like a pro during the casual outing. Meanwhile, film producer Jasper took on dad duty with their little one expertly strapped to his chest.

The happy couple was seen juggling parenting duties while doing some New Year’s shopping. They also confirmed their new arrival with a ‘Baby Onboard’ sticker clearly displayed on their car.

Michelle Dockery Rocked Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet Last Fall

The actress announced her pregnancy in September at the Downton Abbey: A New Era London premiere, debuting her baby bump in a pastel blue gown. To date, Dockery has not publicly shared her due date or officially confirmed the birth.

Michelle Dockery proudly shows off her baby bump at the ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ world premiere in September 2025. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Michelle first met Jasper, the younger brother of actress and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge, through mutual friends in 2019. The couple married in 2023 at a ceremony attended by several of her Downton Abbey co-stars, including Lily James, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichael.

The TV star’s new child follows a difficult period in her life. Just over a decade ago, Michelle lost her fiancé, John Dineen, to a rare form of cancer. The Irish publicist passed away in Cork in 2015 at age 34, only 15 months after his diagnosis.

The couple kept their relationship private after meeting through Michelle’s Downton Abbey co-star Allen Leech in 2013. In 2014, a year before his proposal and subsequent death, she briefly mentioned him in an interview (per HELLO!), stating, “I have a wonderful man in my life from Ireland.”