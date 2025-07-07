4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Gravestone Falls On Him

A 4-year-old boy from Lancashire, England, has died after a gravestone fell on top of him, according to the BBC. This horrific accident occurred on July 5 at Rawtenstall Cemetery on Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, around 1 PM local time.

Gravestone Kills 4-Year-Old Boy After Falling On Him

Emergency responders attempted to save the unidentified boy after the “devastating” incident, per a police statement. Unfortunately, it was too late, and the young boy “tragically” passed away.

“Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died,” said Lancashire Police. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.”

The police are not treating the death as suspicious. Despite that, they would send a file to the coroner “in due course” to decipher the exact cause of death.

In a post on social media, the Rossendale Borough Council gave a statement concerning the death. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young child at Rawtenstall Cemetery today,” it wrote. “Our thoughts are with the family at this devastating time. Rossendale Borough Council is working with all relevant agencies to understand the circumstances of this incident.”

A few notable figures gave their condolences as well. Local councillor Liz McInnes wrote on Facebook about the tragedy. “My heartfelt and deepest sympathies to the family of this poor boy,” said McInnes. “The whole of Rawtenstall is grieving.”

Andy MacNae, Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen, also sent out a statement on Facebook. “My thoughts go out to the family and everyone affected by the tragic incident in Rawtenstall cemetery today,” he wrote.

The police have made a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of the family in the wake of the 4-year-old’s death. “The boy’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected and allow them space to grieve,” they said. “Therefore we will not be naming the child or releasing a tribute or any photographs of him. Thank you in advance for your assistance with this delicate matter.”