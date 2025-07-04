Navy Vet Killed In Wild Shootout With Police That Left One Officer Shot And In Need Of Tourniquet

A Navy veteran was fatally shot in a wild shootout with the police in broad daylight. This terrifying ordeal was all captured on bodycam footage after two El Paso police officers responded to a domestic violence report on June 1 in Texas, TMZ reported.

Police Kill Navy Vet During Tense Shootout, Leaving One Officer Injured

35-year-old Salvador Valdiviezo died during the hectic shootout after the suspect opened fire at officers. Upon arriving at the home, the female cop asked Valdiviezo to show his hands. Instead, he pulled a pistol and shot at officers while hiding behind a pickup truck in his driveway.

The video shows the cops firing back at Valdiviezo, forcing the suspect to run into the open street. He eventually returned to his driveway, continuing the exchange of gunfire.

The female officer then yelled, “I’m hit,” signifying that Valdiviezo had injured her leg. She quickly applied a tourniquet to herself to staunch the bleeding.

By the time she walked back around the pickup truck, you could see Valdiviezo unconscious on the ground. “Subject down. I got an officer who’s shot,” said the male officer.

The Navy Veteran’s Death And Obituary

Although they transferred Valdiviezo to a local hospital, he succumbed to his wounds there. The Texas Department of Public Safety is now investigating the shootout to figure out if the officers followed protocol.

According to the El Paso Times, the El Paso Police Department released the bodycam footage on Monday, June 30. They did they “in the interest of transparency and community engagement,” said the department. They also mentioned that the video may not have captured everything an officer could see since it’s at a fixed point of view on the chest.

Valdiviezo had served in the U.S. Navy and was a registered nurse at Three Crosses Regional Hospital in Las Cruces, as his obituary states. He was allegedly honorably discharged from the Navy. Valdiviezo was a father to four sons and is survived by his wife, father, four brothers, and other family members.

The outlet also noted that Valdiviezo seems to have repeatedly said “shoot me” during the video. This was when he was pointing his firearm at the officers. Although the police have not yet disclosed the number of gunshots fired, the New York Post believes it to have been around two dozen shots.