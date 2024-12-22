38 Dead, 13 Injured Following Fiery Bus Crash

A total of 38 people are dead, and 13 others were injured following a fiery bus crash that occurred in Brazil on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Videos by Suggest

According to CNN, the deadly bus crash happened on a highway in Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil. The bus had departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers when it crashed into a truck.

The 13 injured people were transported to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni.

Officials from the Minas Gerais Fire Department confirmed that all victims had been removed from the crash site. An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

Witnesses stated that one of the bus’ tires blew, causing the driver to lose control. The bus then collided with a nearby truck. However, other witnesses claimed that a granite block hit the bus.

It was further reported that a vehicle with three passengers also collided with the bus. All three of the passengers survived.



Governor of Minas Gerais Orders ‘Full Mobilization’ of the Government to Assist the Bus Crash Victims

Meanwhile, the Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he has ordered the “full mobilization” of the state’s government to assist the bus crash victims.

“I immediately made the aircraft of the Governor’s Military Office available to transport the Work and Support teams to reinforce the service in Teófilo Otoni,” Zema wrote.

“My sincere condolences to the family and friends,” Zema continued. “We are working to ensure that the families of the victims are welcomed so that they can face this tragedy in the most humane way possible on the eve of Christmas, a date so significant for everyone.”

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced federal officials would assist as well.

“I deeply regret and send my prayers to the families of the more than 30 fatalities from the accident in Teófilo Otoni, Minas Gerais,” the president stated. “I pray for the recovery of the survivors of this terrible tragedy.”

“The Federal Highway Police are at the scene of the accident, and the federal government is at the disposal of the city of Teófilo Otoni,” he added. “And the government of Minas Gerais for anything that may be necessary.”

The bus crash occurred just hours before a plane crashed in the center of Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul. Ten people were killed.

The president issued a statement about that devastating incident as well.

“I hope that the injured have a speedy recovery,” he wrote. “The Air Force is investigating the causes of the accident, and the federal government is at the disposal of the state government and local authorities to clarify the situation as soon as possible.”

