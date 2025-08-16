30-Year-Old Dies at Music Festival, Investigation Underway

A 30-year-old man has died after attending this year’s Elements music festival in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Videos by Suggest

A man identified only by his first name, Sagel, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest while in a vehicle exiting the Pocono International Raceway festival grounds on August 11. As of now, the official cause of death has not been released.

Meanwhile, on August 13, Elements Festival released a statement addressing Sagel’s passing., “We are deeply saddened to share that on Monday morning, a member of our community passed away after receiving treatment onsite and being transferred to a local hospital,” the music festival wrote. “We are sending our love and condolences to their family and friends.”

“Our fans and community mean everything to us, and their safety is always at the heart of what we do,” they added. “While the exact cause of this tragedy is unknown, we ask that our community support each other and respect the family during this difficult time.”

LehighValleyLive, referencing the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, reports that an investigation is currently underway.

The four-day music festival took place from August 8 to 11 in Blakeslee, Monroe County, with around 27,500 attendees. The event featured games, activities, crafts, and over 100 acts across multiple stages.

Police arrested six people on the first day of the event, mostly for drug possession involving marijuana, THC, mushrooms, cocaine, acid, and prescription pills. On Saturday, four more people were arrested, also mostly for drug possession, including marijuana, mushrooms, acid, and prescription pills.

Over a dozen individuals were arrested on August 8 and 9 on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

GoFundMe Organized for 30-Year-Old Man Who Died at Music Festival

Meanwhile, two of Sagel’s friends, Brianna Peterson and Jesse Pompino, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his parents cover the costs associated with his passing.

“Sagel was the kind of person whose smile put all of your worries at ease,” the GoFundMe description reads in part.

Friends organized a fundraising campaign for the Sagel, who died at a Music Festival. (Image via GoFundMe)

“His calm demeanor, his soft and sweet ways of talking and treating you, his open-mindedness and accepting nature, his welcoming presence, his warm embracing energy—these are a few of this remarkable man’s characteristics.”

At the time of writing, it has raised just over $2,300 of its $10,000 target.