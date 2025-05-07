30-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dies Suddenly: Cause of Death Revealed by Girlfriend After Gui Bull’s Passing

Authorities in Brazil have ordered an autopsy for bodybuilding champion Guilherme Henrique, widely known as Gui Bull, who passed away at the age of 30.

Henrique was a well-known and respected figure in Maringa’s sports and fitness community, located in the state of Paraná. His death was confirmed on Monday by TMZ.

The official cause of Henrique’s death has not been revealed. However, his girlfriend, Jéssica Belenello, addressed the speculation surrounding his passing in a detailed message shared on her Instagram story, per TMZ.

“The cause of death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration,” Belenello explained in Portuguese, adding, “and has no connection whatsoever to the absurd speculations that have been circulating.”

“Gui is the love of my life. He was an incredible person, full of light, and he deserves to be remembered that way.”

Henrique, a PhD holder in Biochemistry, was renowned for his accomplishments in Classic Physique and Classic Bodybuilding, earning an impressive five overall champion titles throughout his career.

At the time of his death, he was working toward a degree in Nutrition at the University Center of Maringá, according to The Daily Mail.

Paraná Fisiculturismo Federation Mourns Gui Bull’s Passing

Meanwhile, the Paraná Fisiculturismo Federation also expressed profound sorrow over his passing.

“Gui Bull was not just an athlete; he was a human being with a giant heart, who radiated energy and inspired everyone with his determination and sportsmanship,” they wrote on Facebook, per TMZ.

“In this moment of pain and longing, we raise our thoughts and prayers to God, asking that He receive him in His arms and envelop him in His eternal light,” the organization added.

“May faith comfort the hearts of family and friends, bringing peace and serenity to face this difficult loss.”

The bodybuilder was equally celebrated for his academic achievements, earning a degree in Biology from the State University of Parana, followed by a master’s and doctorate in Biochemistry from the State University of Maringa.