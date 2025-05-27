3-Year-Old Ran Over By E-Bike, Caught On Camera

A 3-year-old toddler narrowly escaped serious injury after an E-bike slammed into them. A security camera on the sidewalk caught footage of the collision.

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 7:40 PM. An E-bike hit a young child as she exited a car and ran toward the sidewalk. The outlet explains that police say the child was “merely sideswiped,” although the impact landed the youngster in the hospital. The three-year-old reportedly suffered minor injuries to her lower stomach.

Williamsburg 365 News posted footage of the incident on X with a caption that reads, “Another child was knocked off this afternoon on the dangerous Bedford Ave bike lane, which continues putting bike riders and pedestrian lives at risk.”

Insane! Another child was knocked off this afternoon on the dangerous Bedford Ave bike lane, which continues putting bike riders and pedestrian lives at risk. pic.twitter.com/wACdioLBT9 — Williamsburg 365 News (@Williamsburg365) May 26, 2025

A man appears to exit a double-parked vehicle on Bedford Avenue with his child. The pair head to the sidewalk between two parked cars, with the youngster running ahead. As the toddler is about to reach the pavement, an E-bike suddenly appears, heading southbound in the bike lane.

Authorities Made No Arrests After The E-Bike Accident

The rider hits the child, knocking her off her feet and throwing her a few feet down the road. The man gestures to the double-parked car, and a woman gets out. The biker immediately stopped after the impact and stayed on the scene. The New York Post says the rider is 22 years old and may be a delivery driver. Police reportedly did not arrest the rider.

In a similar incident, a four-year-old boy was hospitalized after escaping from his home in Las Vegas. The youngster was reportedly under the supervision of his father’s girlfriend at the time as he unexpectedly managed to open the door. He was running down Jeanne Drive when a Mitsubishi Endeavor hit him. The police explained, “The front right of the Mitsubishi struck the juvenile, projecting the juvenile in a northeast direction.”

Emergency services transported the boy to the hospital with serious injuries. The Mitsubishi driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Police reportedly arrested the father’s girlfriend and charged her with child abuse/neglect, resulting in substantial bodily harm. Authorities later dropped the charges.