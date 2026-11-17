As we quickly approach the start of the holiday season, Christmas specials new and old will be returning to our screens.

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This year, three vintage Christmas cartoons are making their way back to television. And while they originally aired on NBC, they’re now airing on MeTV Toons.

The network, known for airing many popular cartoons from the 1960s and beyond, has announced their holiday special schedule, and it’s stacked.

This weekend, it’s all about The Flintstones and The Smurfs.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, viewers can enjoy A Flintstone Christmas. It first aired in 1977, over a decade after the show went off the air.

In the musical special, Fred is volunteered to play Santa at the Bedrock Children’s orphanage by his boss Mr. Slate. But things take a turn for the magical when he’s forced to step in for the real Santa as well.

A Flintstone Christmas airs at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, viewers get not one but two Smurfs Christmas specials. First, Tis the Season to be Smurfy airs at 6:30 p.m. In this 1987 special, it’s Wild Smurf’s first Christmas, and Grandpa Smurf and Sassette teach him the meaning of the holiday by helping an elderly couple.

At 7 p.m. The Smurfs Christmas Special is up. The 1982 special sees villain Gargamel team up with an evil wizard to capture two human children, and the Smurfs have to work together to save them.