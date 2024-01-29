3 Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Frozen to Death Outside Friend’s Home, Girlfriend Speaks Out

Nearly a month after three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found frozen to death, one of the fans’ girlfriends is speaking out about what she thinks actually happened.

Lorie Kruse, the longtime girlfriend of 37-year-old David Harrington, stated he did not use drugs. She also insists that he and his friends, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 39, were murdered. Their bodies were discovered outside the home of Jordon Willis on Jan. 9.

All three Kansas City Chiefs fans were last seen inside Willis’ home as the team played the Los Angeles Chargers three days before. Willis told authorities he had no idea what happened to his friends after the game.

Despite Kruse’s theory, the Kansas City Police told Fox News that the men’s deaths were “100% not being investigated as a homicide. Willis has also not been charged with a crime.

During an interview with New Nation’s Chris Cuomo, Kruse stated her boyfriend’s death was no accident. “David was murdered,” Kruse told Cuomo. “Those three guys were murdered.”

However, Kruse said she doesn’t know if Willis gave the three men something like what is being reported. “David wasn’t a drug addict like they’re talking about,” she said. “David didn’t do stuff like that. Maybe they did take something because they were drinking. But I know David wouldn’t have took it.”

Homeowner Didn’t Suspect Anything Was Wrong Following the Kansas City Chiefs Game

Meanwhile, Willis’ attorney, John Picerno, recently told Fox News Digital that his client works from home and slept for much of the period between escorting his friends out of his house after the Kansas City Chiefs game and when authorities knocked on his door to after discovering their bodies on his property.

McGeeney’s fiancee called police on Jan. 9 after finding one of the bodies on Willis’ back porch. His family claims that she had gone to the property after phone calls and texts went unanswered. She said when she knocked on Willis’ door, no one answered.

Kruse doesn’t buy Willis’ story about him not knowing what happened. “It does not make any sense to have three men dead, laying in the yard, and [Jordan] asleep for 48 hours.”

Kruse also said that she never heard of Willis nor met him before the Kansas City Chiefs game. But she has heard terrible things about him now. “I don’t know the truth in it… David’s never had a conversation about Jordan. I’ve heard the name Jordan when he’s talking to his friends… I don’t think I’ve ever heard any stories about Jordan at all.”

Although she told Cuomo that Willis was “on drugs,” Kruse didn’t elaborate on what kind of drugs.