3 Family Members Killed in ‘Devastating’ Car Crash En Route to Teen’s College Move-in Day

A car crash on a Texas highway has claimed the lives of five people, including three family members en route for a college move-in.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Cadillac CTS was traveling south on U.S. Highway 281 just before 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, August 14, when it suffered a tire blowout, as reported by local CBS outlet KEYE-TV.

The Cadillac, with a passenger on board, collided with a 2024 Kia Telluride heading north on the highway. At the time of the crash, three people were inside the Telluride. Unfortunately, all five individuals involved in the accident were pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains uncertain whether alcohol played a role in the crash. However, authorities have found that the Cadillac had worn tires that needed to be replaced.

Authorities identified the Cadillac driver as 31-year-old Jacinto Gudino Duran and his passenger as 23-year-old Yosilu Gasman Martinez-Lopez, both from Copperas Cove.

Meanwhile, authorities identified the driver of the Kia as 45-year-old Arvind Mani from Leander. The passengers were 40-year-old Pradeepa Arvind and 17-year-old Andril Arvind.

Arvind and Pradeepa were described as a wonderful couple and devoted parents to their late daughter Andril, as well as their 14-year-old son Adiryan, who was not involved in the crash. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the teenager during this difficult time.

The wreckage of the Arvind family’s car following a crash with another vehicle on, August 14, 2024. (Image via GoFundMe)

Rajaraman Venkatachalam, who organized the online fundraiser, gave heartbreaking details about the family before the tragic car crash.

He noted that the family had recently celebrated Andril’s acceptance into the University of Texas at Dallas. She planned to study computer science before her untimely passing.

“Tragically, on their way to the UTD campus, the family’s vehicle was involved in a devastating accident,” Venkatachalam detailed on GoFundMe.

Rouse High School principal Vincent Hawkins confirmed in a letter to parents that Andril is part of the graduating class of 2024, as reported by the Austin American Statesman.

“This news has brought great sorrow to our campus and has impacted many in our community,” Hawkins wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Andril’s family and friends.”

Adiryan had just begun 9th grade on the day of the crash. This meant he missed the family trip to the college. Now, Venkatachalam expressed that the young teen has been left an orphan.

Over $848,000 was raised through a GoFundMe campaign to support Adiryan following the loss of his loved ones. The campaign says that the funds will be used to cover funeral, legal, educational, and other expenses.