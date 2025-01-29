28-Year-Old Comedian Ken Flores Dies Suddenly

Comedian Ken Flores has suddenly died at age 28. The news spread on Wednesday after Flores’ family shared a post through his Instagram account.

Videos by Suggest

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores,” the family wrote. “Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office (per TMZ), the comedian passed on Tuesday, Jan. 28th after suffering from cardiac arrest. It’s been reported that someone at the scene called 911 for help and had given Flores CPR until the paramedics arrived. TMZ further reported that Flores was pronounced dead at the scene and that no foul play was suspected.

Fans and Peers Share Tributes To Late Comedian

Fans soon began to flood the comments section of the family’s post. One person commented, “Ken was a wonderful person.”

Another wrote, “RIP Ken Flores [prayer hand and dove emojis] thanks for all the laughter you had given us. My condolences to his family.”

Flores was amid his Butterfly Effect Tour, which had recently started on Jan. 10th. The comedy tour was scheduled to run through the spring.

Along with several comments and condolences from fans, tributes to the late comedian were also shared across social media. The comedy club Hollywood Improv shared a post on their X account saying, “We were honored to share your talent on our stages. You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it.”

They continued, “You were also kind and a tremendous friend to all lucky enough to know you. We love you Ken, thank you for all the laughs.”

Comedian Darren Carter also shared a tribute to Flores saying, ” Always happy to see and hang with him backstage. May his memory be a blessing.”