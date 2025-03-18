26-Year-Old YouTuber Found Dead in Mail Room: What We Know About P2istheName’s Death

P2istheName, a YouTube star whose real name is Philip Enewally, was found dead on Friday, Mar. 14. He was 26 years old.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records obtained by E! News, the YouTuber was found dead inside a mail room. No further details about his death, including the name of the business or the manner of death, were revealed.

P2istheName was best known for his YouTube gaming videos. He had also previously posted details about his personal life in a video titled “A True Day In The Life Of a Young Black Millionaire in Los Angeles.”

His most recent YouTube video was posted on Feb. 24 and was titled “A Regular Night With My Rich ‘Psychotic’ Friends.”

P2istheName Announced on YouTube He Was Moving Out of Los Angeles Weeks Before His

Days before that post, P2istheName took to his YouTube channel to open up about his “last month in Los Angeles.”

“I’ve been in Los Angeles like, my whole life,” he explained. “I feel like I’m in a place where I need to meet new people.”

He further shared that he wanted to be in an “era” of his life where he would leave his comfort zone. “I leave Los Angeles, and I finally take a big leap of faith,” he continued. “And I’m not comfortable. I feel like I need that in this stage of my career and just in general.”

P2istheName also told his YouTube channel followers that he planned to move to Atlanta, Georgia. He further explained he wanted to have children someday and wanted to give them advice on where to live.

“I feel like when you are Abel to experience more things, you’re able to have more wisdom to really explain things,” he said.

The YouTuber star then said he wanted to move to a place where he could “meet a lot of like-minded people” who share his “entrepreneur” mentality.

“L.A. is very saturated,” he pointed out. “There’s a lot of people that live in L.A., but L.A. is, like, scattered with so many different people where it’s kind of going to be hard to find people like you’ cause there’s so many different people doing different things.”