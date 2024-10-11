25-year-old-woman-killed-while-driving-by-rock-thrown-through-her-windshield

Sarina Rodriguez’s family is mourning her death. On Oct. 8, California Highway Patrol shared a press release detailing a tragic incident in which a woman was killed by a rock that was thrown through her windshield.

Rodriguez’s family later identified the 25-year-old aspiring cosmetologist as the victim. At the time, Rodriguez had been driving west on Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley.

A passenger in Rodriguez’s car reported that a rock was thrown from an unknown location, the CHP said. Later, that passenger was identified as Franco Martinez, Rodriguez’s boyfriend.

“It came out of nowhere,” he told the local Fox station of the rock. “When it went through the windshield, it collapsed her airway. Whole frontal, unrecognizable. Fatal on site.”

After Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP searched the area but did not uncover any suspects, the press release said.

What to Know About Sarina Rodriguez’s Death

In the wake of Rodriguez’s death, her brother, George Rodriguez, started a GoFundMe in her memory. In the fundraiser’s description, Rodriguez’s death was referred to as “a senseless act of violence” that led to an “unimaginable loss.”

“Sarina was not only an amazing daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and beloved wife, but also cherished auntie and friend to many,” the post read. “She had recently begun pursuing her dream career as a cosmetologist, and her passion for beauty and care touched everyone who knew her. Her spirit was filled with joy, laughter, and a genuine kindness that brightened the lives of those around her.”

Money raised in the GoFundMe will go towards funeral costs and help to support the family. As of Oct. 11, more than $6,000 of its $30,000 goal had been raised.

Rodriguez’s family spoke out to the local NBC station.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to her. And I didn’t get to tell her how much I loved her because I do. I did,” her sister, Sylvia Perez, said. “I always will.”

Rodriguez’s uncle, Drew Harrity, added, “There is a killer on this road and we have to find this person.”

“There was a whole life behind this story that was cut short and a promising future that she had,” he said. “I can promise you if anyone out there met her they would love her too. That’s who she was.”

Two days before Rodriguez’s death, a similar incident occurred, the CHP said. As such, they are investigating the situation and asking anyone with information to contact them.