24-Year-Old Mom With 22 Children Facing Uncertain Future After Husband’s Arrest

Many people want big families, but one mom is taking it to a whole other level. Millionaire Kristina Ozturk says she wants 105 children. She currently has 22 kids but is now faced with an uncertain future as her husband has been arrested for money laundering.

Couple Wants 105 Children

Ozturk shares 22 biological children with her husband, Galip Ozturk, a Turkish businessman. While all the kids are biologically theirs, they were conceived via surrogate. 20 of the children are all the same age; the Ozturks revealed that they spent £138,000 on surrogacy in 2021 to have all the babies in the same year. Since then, the couple has added two more children to the family in their quest to have 105 kids.

In an interview with Fabulous, Ozturk spoke about how having so many kids has changed her life, saying, “I’m not sure if we will be the biggest family in the world, but we are planning to be the happiest family in the world for sure.”

“I’m with the kids all the time, doing all the things that mums normally do. The only difference is the amount of kids,” the 24-year-old explained. “Each day is different, from planning staff schedules to shopping for my family. I can tell you one thing—my days are never boring.”

Galip’s Recent Arrest

However, they’re going to have to wait a little while longer before adding more babies to the family. Galip was recently arrested by Georgian authorities on charges related to money laundering and falsifying documents.

Ozturk took to Instagram to share her feelings of anxiety about her husband’s arrest, writing, “The feeling of loneliness does not leave me even with such a large number of close people around. I’m used to my husband always being at home, always around. Since Galip has been working exclusively from home for the last few years, we spent time together constantly during the day. At night, when the children were put to bed, we chatted incessantly.”

“If I went to Tbilisi or Istanbul, we chatted on the phone for hours, all night long,” she continued. “Now it’s more difficult than ever for me, I can’t stand silence, I can’t stand his absence, I can’t sleep and wake up alone, I can’t see his empty workplace… I can’t see his smile, I can’t hear his voice, I can’t feel his embrace.”

This is not Galip’s first brush with the law. He ended up in Georgia in 2018 after an appeals court approved his life sentence related to a murder back in 1996. He was charged with ordering the murder of a man named Kuvvet Köseoğlu.

It’s uncertain when Galip will go to trial, but in the meantime, Ozturk can devote some much-needed time to her 22 children—and maybe rethink having a family that reaches triple digits.

