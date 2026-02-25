23-Year-Old Son of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Dies: Police Investigating Robert Cosby Jr.’s Death

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., has died.

Videos by Suggest

Robert passed away on Monday in Utah. While the cause of death remains unclear, police responded to a potential overdose, which was later classified as a death investigation, according to TMZ.

Robert’s estranged wife, Alexiana Smokoff, filed for divorce a few months before his death.

Per Page Six, the exes married at a Utah courthouse in August 2022. Their secret wedding became a storyline in Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, as they chose not to share the news with Mary.

Robert Cosby Jr.’s Alleged Substance Abuse Was Frequently Highlighted on Real Housewives

Robert Cosby Jr. and Mary Cosby. (Images via YouTube / Bravo)

The reality series also highlighted Robert and Alexiana’s alleged drug use. Robert had a history of legal troubles, which Mary discussed during the Season 6 Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion last summer.

During the episode, Mary Cosby revealed that her son had been arrested and was serving time in jail for allegedly violating a restraining order filed by Alexiana’s family.

“[Her family] filed a restraining order against him, and he went back anyway, thinking that she want[ed] him to come back and save her,” Mary claimed. “I don’t know where he’s getting that from … delusional.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen revealed that Robert’s sentencing was set for February 2026.

“I’m not worried about him,” Mary insisted at the time. “I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using.”

“At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn. He can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it,’ she added.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Robert had several legal issues. Authorities arrested him in Utah back in September for alleged crimes, including trespassing and assault. In 2022, cops later arrested him for an alleged DUI after driving without a license and ignoring traffic laws. He later pleaded guilty to the DUI.