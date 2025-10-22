22-Year-Old Admits To Allegedly Faking Entire Pregnancy, Tries To Pass Doll Off As Newborn

A 22-year-old has allegedly admitted to faking her entire pregnancy and then trying to pass off a realistic looking silicone doll as her newborn.

Videos by Suggest

Taking to social media in a deleted Instagram story (via the Daily Record), Kira Cousins admitted she wasn’t actually pregnant. Similar to Amy Schumer’s latest comedy, the 22-year-old apparently faked the whole thing.

She came forward to apologize to those affected by her alleged fake pregnancy.

“I’m so sorry,” she wrote “I wasn’t pregnant. There was no baby. I made it up and kept it going way too far. I faked scans, messages, a whole birth story, and acted like a doll was a real baby.”

Wait, what? The 22-year-old said that she fooled her family and even her “baby daddy.” Everyone thought she was pregnant and had given birth to a baby girl on October 10th. She had named the baby Bonnie-Leigh.

Fake Pregnancy, Fake Doll

But the young woman admitted to using a prosthetic bump to pretend to be pregnant. Reportedly, she posted fake scans and tests to social media, even fooling people into believing the baby had a heart defect.

She reportedly said, “I faked scans, messages, a whole birth story, and acted like a doll was a real baby. I know how bad it is, I f****d up. I just didn’t know how to stop once I started. I don’t have a proper excuse. I wasn’t in a good headspace, but that doesn’t make what I did okay. I know this is gonna stick with me for a long time and that I’ve probably lost friends I’ll never get back.”

After the baby was born, the 22-year-old reportedly used a Reborn Doll to stand-in as her baby. Ultimately, her mom discovered the newborn was fake and so was the pregnancy.

Now, Cousins is coming clean. In her apology, she explained how everyone was fooled by the doll.

“In everyone else’s defense, the doll could move. You could change the facial features, arms and legs,” she said. “You could feed the doll, making it ‘pee or poo’. So when no one is close to the doll, it does look real. No one was looking at my ‘baby’ expecting it to be a doll.”

Reborn Dolls are known for their hyper-realistic features. Some are so real that they are convincing replicas of real infants. It’s not hard to see how some people might have been fooled.