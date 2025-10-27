21-Year-Old Son Of Lawyer Accused Of Mowing Down police In Mercedes

A 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly mowing down two police officers while trying to escape the cops in his Mercedes G-Wagen.

Police arrested 21-year-old Dalton Janiczek. He’s the son of a prominent lawyer in Pennyslvania. They charged him with a littany of offenses including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The incident happened on October 24. Police reportedly tried to stop Janiczek’s vehicle. However, the young adult allegedly sped away and crossed a median. Poolice followed the 21-year-old to parking lot near the Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel in Plymouth Township.

Driving Mercedes Recklessly

Janiczek allegedly rammed his Mercedes into a patrol car several times. When the officer got out, Janiczek allegedly tried to run him over. The officer fired. Janiczek then mowed over the officer, striking him.

He’s accused of striking the cop three more times as he lay injured on the ground. Janiczek then allegedly ran his Mercedes into another police vehicle head-on, injuring the officer in that vehicle.

Janiczek is the son of prominent lawyer Lee Janiczek. Lee works at Lewis Brisbois LLC in liability claims. The 21-year-old also attends Loyola Marymount University and was the team captain of his high school rowing team. He’s continued the sport into college at the university.

How he went from academic and sports acclaim to attempted murder is unknown. But this isn’t the first time the 21-year-old has had issues with the law. Since 2023, he’s garnered 11 criminal charges.

Many of these are related to his vehicle use. He’s previously been charged with speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, and careless driving.

He’s garnered nine charges since this June alone on three separate stops. However, he may have finally done something that he can’t undo. If found guilty, he’s facing a prison sentence for attempted murder. But that’s for the courts to ultimately decide. Until then, it’s a good thing that his father is a lawyer. The college student is going to need a good one.