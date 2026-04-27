’21 Jump Street’ Star Opens up About Raising His Children Away From LA

Following time away from the Hollywood spotlight, 21 Jump Street star Jonah Hill speaks out about raising his two children outside the LA bubble.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing at a SiriusXM live taping of the podcast SmartLess over the weekend, Hill spoke about how he and his wife, Olivia Millar, ditched the Hollywood lifestyle to live in a “very small town” in San Diego.

“So I live in a very small town in San Diego, and it’s amazing, and my neighbors are incredible people,” he explained. “And when we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago.”

He then said, “I wanted to leave L.A. and raise a family outside of Los Angeles.”

However, Hill noted that he has been able to travel back and forth for work. He then spoke about how his neighbors are very “cool.”

“They never treat me weird or ask me about my job or anything,” he shared. “And my neighbor is one of my great friends, Dr. Sean, he never asked. He’s here tonight. He never bothered me or was like, ‘Oh, what’s this person like?’”

Hill Also Opened Up About His Upbringing in LA

While continuing to speak about his low-key lifestyle, Hill reflected on his upbringing in L.A.

“I grew up here. LA was such a cool place to grow up in the ’90s,” he said. “Because you could go skateboard downtown, or you could sneak into a movie premiere, or you could go sneak into a comedy club and see Chris Rock or something,”

The actor further shared, “You had access to show business stuff, but you had access to punk and skating and graffiti and all the naughty stuff. And there was no internet. It was just so awesome.”

Hill is currently promoting his new Apple TV movie Outcome. According to IMDb, the film follows a Hollywood star, Reef, as he is forced to confront his problems and atone for his past after being threatened by bizarre video footage from his past.

In addition to starring, Hill wrote and directed the film. Others appearing in the film include Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Van Jones.