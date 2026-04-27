‘Summer House’ Alum Addresses West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s Unexpected Relationship

Following West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s decision to reveal details about their unexpected relationship, Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson shares his thoughts on the situation.

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During his recent interview with TMZ, Gulbranson spoke about the drama surrounding the situation due to Batula’s longtime friendship with Wilson’s ex, Ciara Miller.

Gulbranson also dated Miller back in 2020.

“Listen, I do believe in a bro code,” Gulbranson said about the situation. “There’s a lot of fish in the sea, and I know that sounds a little cliché, but the truth is, I mean, you know, you can find a partner. There’s a lot of people to choose from.”

Pointing out that he personally would not intentionally seek to date a friend’s ex, Gulbranson noted he would at least “have a conversation” with the friend and ask for their “blessing.”

“But just like the way that this all went down, I know I would never do it, ever,” he continued. “And I feel bad for everybody. Ciara and Kyle [Batula’s ex], obviously, and you know everybody involved. I’m sure it’s an emotional rollercoaster.”

Referring to the Summer House reunion, he then said, “But I’m excited for Ciara, I hope she’s ready to boogie.”

Wilson and Batula recently announced their relationship and explained when the romantic connection began. They said everything started right after Batula and Cooke called it quits.

Gulbranson Is Asked If He Thinks Wilson and Batula’s Relationship Will Last

Meanwhile, Gulbranson was asked if he thought Wilson and Batula’s new romance would last.

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “I’ll be real with you, if I was in a relationship with somebody for a number of years, I don’t know if I would jump into a relationship with somebody else right away, I can tell you that.”

He further shared, “I would take some time for myself if I were expecting a relationship with somebody to work.

Miller has also publicly spoken about the new relationship between Wilson and Batula.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors; to experience it so publicly is like another layer,” she explained during her recent interview with Glamour. “And then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf–k.”

Regarding the Summer House reunion, Miller stated, “People talk about a revenge dress. Even at the reunion two years ago, I really wasn’t preparing anything to be a revenge dress. I was genuinely just like, ‘Oh, what do I want to wear?’…”

She then said, “Now going into this reunion, I have a different mindset. But I still don’t really think about a revenge look. I just think about what’s a proper representation of who I am right now